Centre slashes windfall tax on petrol, diesel & ATF

The Centre on Thursday slashed windfall tax on diesel and ATF.
The tax on domestic crude oil export has been reduced to Rs 1,700 per tonne from the existing Rs 4,900 per tonne, as per the government notification.
The tax on ATF has been reduced to Rs 1.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre.
The revised tax rates will come into effect from December 16, 2022.
