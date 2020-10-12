Centre to give cash vouchers to staff instead of LTC

Centre to give cash vouchers to staff instead of LTC this year to boost spending

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 01:08 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Monday announced steps to boost consumer spending in the Covid-hit economy, which included a one-time Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees against their own salary, and cash vouchers in lieu of leave travel concession (LTC) to be spent on goods and services.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the initiatives will give an estimated Rs 73,000-crore boost to demand, which has been adversely affected by the pandemic. "If the private sector spending through LTC tax benefit is added to the kitty, it will amount to a demand boost of another Rs 28,000 crore, taking the total to Rs 1 lakh crore," she said.

“There are indications that the savings of government and organised sector employees have increased. We want to incentivise such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate,” Sitharaman told the press, as she also unveiled Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states and an additional budget of Rs 25,000 crore as capital expenditure to develop roads, water supply and defence that is aimed setting right India’s creaking infrastructure and provide jobs alongside.

This is over and above the Rs 4.13 lakh crore capital expenditure announced in the Budget for 2020-21.

Sitharaman assured that the measures announced will neither burden the common man nor raise government debt. “Today’s solution must not cause tomorrow’s problem,” she said.

Under the LTC cash voucher scheme, government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment plus three times the ticket fare, to buy items which attract a GST of 12%.

Experts, however, said not many employees would avail the schemes as they came with too many conditions. “Increase in consumer expenditure will depend upon how many employees avail the scheme given that conditions are being imposed,” said Care Ratings.

There are around 3.5 million central government employees who would be entitled to the benefits.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

GST
Nirmala Sitharaman
LTC allowance
Economy & Business

What's Brewing

Rafael Nadal's art of grit and determination

Rafael Nadal's art of grit and determination

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Beware of MalLocker ransomware, Microsoft warns users

Beware of MalLocker ransomware, Microsoft warns users

 