China forex reserves rise to $3.18 trillion in March

China forex reserves rise to $3.18 trillion in March

China held 66.50 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of March

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 07 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 21:48 ist
China flag. Credit: Pixabay Photo

China's foreign exchange reserves rose in March, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $51 billion to $3.184 trillion last month, compared with $3.149 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.133 trillion in February.

The yuan rose 0.86 per cent against the dollar in March, while the dollar fell 2.3 per cent against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 66.50 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of March, up from 65.92 million at end-February.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $131.65 billion at the end of March from $120.28 billion at end-February.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Business News
Forex

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Switzerland climate activists glue themselves to road

Switzerland climate activists glue themselves to road

How human antibodies could be behind Covid reinfection

How human antibodies could be behind Covid reinfection

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

 