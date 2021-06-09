China shares end higher as factory-gate data signals recovery

China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, driven by coal and resource firms, as investors lapped up data that showed factory-gate prices in May saw their fastest annual pace in more than 12 years, implying signs of steady global economic recovery. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.32 per cent at 3,591.40, and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.08 per cent.

Leading the gains, the sub-index tracking energy firms including coal miners rose 3.23 per cent while the resource sector sub-index gained 1.3 per cent.

Its consumer staples sector was up 0.6 per cent, the healthcare sub-index added 0.16 per cent, while the real estate index fell 0.94 per cent. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.14 per cent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was steady.

China's factory gate prices in May rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years, driven by surging commodity prices, highlighting global inflation pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise Covid-hit growth. The release comes as US inflation data on Thursday is being closely watched by investors, who worry another high reading might put pressure on the Federal Reserve to start thinking about tapering its stimulus. Though China's producer price index (PPI) would likely peak soon, concerns remain that PPI may hover at an elevated level for an extended period of time, said Nie Wen, chief economist at Hwabao Trust.

China's state planner said on Wednesday it will step up monitoring of commodity prices and commodity market supervision to maintain order in the market. The US Senate passed on Tuesday a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.3 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.35 per cent lower. At 0735 GMT (1:00 pm), the yuan was quoted at 6.3926 per US dollar, 0.13 per cent firmer than the previous close of 6.401.