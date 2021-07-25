China's 'ban' on Indian sailors causing job losses, says seafarers' body

The All India Seafarer & General Workers’ Union in a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs and Sarbananda Sonowal — the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways — said that an unofficial "ban" on Indian sailors entering Chinese waters has resulted in a loss of jobs. The letter claims that "21,000 Indian sailors are facing job losses, directly or indirectly".

Indonesia opens up crew changes for everyone except crew of Indian & South African nationality.

China Government is not allowing all those ships to enter into the port just because of this reason all the company has stop calling all the Seafarers from India. pic.twitter.com/6yvmJoqSm6 — All India Seafarers Union (@AllSeafarers) July 23, 2021

“It’s China’s tactics to isolate our seafarers so as to provide better prospects to its sailors. We have written a letter to Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, DG shipping and MEA to seriously look into the issue. In fact, I have sent a letter to foreign minister S Jaishankar separately, requesting him to take immediate action," Abhijeet Sangle, working president of the union told The Times of India.

He added that earlier in the year, Indian sailors faced issues when China didn't allow two ships with Indian crew to berth at one of its ports and over 40 crew members were stranded at sea for weeks.

Directorate General (Shipping) Amitabh Kumar told the publication that they had not receved any communication from China or the Ministry of External Affairs on the matter. " Our data doesn’t suggest anything of that sort (that over 21,000 sailors are facing any job problem). These are personal views of some people. We can't keep reacting to everyone's views," he added.

Member of the National Shipping Board, Captain Sanjay Parashar, told the daily that China is dictating terms when it comes to unloading cargo. " “It has asked foreign shipping companies that they can lift or unload the cargo from China only if they agree to its terms, which is not to employ Indian crew on board their vessels if they want to enter the Chinese waters. There is a commercial cost to it," he said.

Indian sailors form a major part of the worldwide shipping industry. According to the publication, India sent around 2.4 lakh sailors annually, of which, 2.1 lakh worked on ships registered outside India.

Check out DH's latest videos: