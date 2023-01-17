China's Q4 growth slows to 2.9% YoY, beats expectations

China's Q4 growth slows to 2.9% YoY, beats expectations

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP came in at 0.0% in October-December, compared with expectations for a 0.8% drop and a 3.9%

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jan 17 2023, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 08:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9 per cent year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-Covid" policy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 1.8 per cent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, slowing from 3.9 per cent in the third quarter. Growth for 2022 was at 3.0 per cent, the data showed, far below the official target of around 5.5 per cent. Excluding the 2.2 per cent expansion after Covid first hit in 2020, this is the worst showing in nearly half a century.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP came in at 0.0 per cent in October-December, compared with expectations for a 0.8 per cent drop and a 3.9 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

China's economy struggled over 2022, with major industrial centres including Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta area as well as Guangzhou locked down or put under curbs for long periods as part of the government's "zero-Covid" strategy.

That stringent anti-virus policy was abruptly lifted last month, and economists expect growth to rebound this year although rocketing Covid infections could temper the revival in the near term. Beijing has pledged more support for the economy as external demand falters amid global recession risks.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news
Economy
Business News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

 