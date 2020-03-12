Chinese workforce top seekers of Indian work visas among country's neighbours

Chinese nationals are the largest group among India's neighbours when it comes to workforce who apply for an employment visa to work in India, with Maharashtra and Karnataka having the highest chunk.

A total of 1,089 Chinese nationals had registered on a work visa in 2019 followed by Sri Lankans at 392 and Bangladeshis at 54.

According to official statistics placed in Parliament last week, a total of 1,579 people from neighbouring countries -- China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Myanmar and Afghanistan barring Pakistan -- had registered on an employment visa in 2019, which is less than 1,605 registered in the previous year. However, the 2019 figure was still above the 2018 figure of 828.

Among the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of people from these six neighbouring countries at 282 in 2019 followed by Karnataka at 203 and Uttar Pradesh 176.

At the same time, both Maharashtra and Karnataka saw an increase in the number of Chinese nationals working in these states in 2019 compared to 2018 when it had 203 and 122, respectively. The number of Chinese nationals working in Uttar Pradesh also rose by almost double in 2019 compared to 2018's figure of 85. Maharashtra has the highest number of 203 Chinese nationals working in the state followed by Karnataka (171) and Uttar Pradesh (164). Interestingly, Haryana which had 339 Chinese nationals working in the state in 2018 had not a single person from China working with it last year.

No. of neighbouring countries foreigners who applied for an Indian work visa Country 2017 2018 2019 China 828 1,140 1,089 Bangladesh 41 72 54 Sri Lanka 218 350 392 Maldives 3 4 12 Myanmar 24 36 30 Afghanistan 3 3 2 Tota 1117 1,605 1,579

Last year, Odisha (45 to 104) and Rajasthan (43 to 108) also attracted more Chinese nationals to their states to work, as their numbers rose. One of the sharpest rise was in Jharkhand, which saw a rise from four in 2018 to 68 last year.

While the number of Chinese nationals in workforce dipped a bit last year, Sri Lankans registered a rise from 350 in 2018 to 392 in 2019. Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of Lankan nationals at 200 followed by Tamil Nadu with 79.

However, Bangladeshis saw a decrease in their numbers from 72 to 54 with the largest chunk working in West Bengal. Maldives had 12 of its nationals working in India on employment visa issued while Myanmar had 30 and Afghanistan just two.

Number of nationals from neighbouring countries who came to India on work visa:

Maharashtra

China – 230

Bangladesh – 5

Sri Lanka – 32

Maldives – 1

Myanmar – 14

Afghanistan – 0

Karnataka

China – 172

Bangladesh – 4

Sri Lanka – 22

Maldives – 3

Myanmar – 3

Afghanistan – 0

Uttar Pradesh

China – 164

Bangladesh – 1

Sri Lanka – 11

Maldives – 0

Myanmar – 0

Afghanistan – 0