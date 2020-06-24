'Cooperative banks to be under RBI supervision'

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and ensure that around Rs 5 lakh crore deposited by over 8.60 crore depositors in the country’s 1,540 cooperative banks is safe.

Currently, cooperative banks are governed by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) and the RBI. While the RCS controls the administrative issues of cooperative lenders as well as their auditing, the licence is granted by the RBI, which also maintains their cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio and capital adequacy. The RBI, however, cannot supersede their board or remove their directors.

The ordinance is expected to give wider powers to the RBI to audit these lenders and also to supersede their board in case they are under stress. The ordinance will apply to all urban cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks.

The RBI will also oversee the recruitment for banks’ management.

"The RBI's powers, as they apply to scheduled banks, will apply to cooperative banks as well," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The decision comes months after a scam hit the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank last year and other such banks, exposing the vulnerability of cooperative lenders.

Earlier, in February, the Union Cabinet had amended the Banking Regulation Act to strengthen the cooperative banks in the country.