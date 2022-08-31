Core sector output slows down to 4.5% in July

Core sector output slows down to 4.5% in July

Crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 3.8% and 0.3%, respectively, during the month under review

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 19:26 ist

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.5 per cent in July -- the lowest in six months -- against 9.9 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The output of these infrastructure sectors expanded by 13.2 per cent in June, 19.3 per cent in May, 9.5 per cent in April, 4.8 per cent in March, 5.9 per cent in February and 4 per cent in January.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 11.5 per cent in April-July this fiscal against 21.4 per cent a year ago. 

Crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 3.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Economy & Business

What's Brewing

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Rajasthan women at forefront of fight for water access

Rajasthan women at forefront of fight for water access

Webb telescope captures stunning Phantom Galaxy photo

Webb telescope captures stunning Phantom Galaxy photo

 