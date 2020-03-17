Coronavirus: Indian exchanges tell employees to work from home

Indian stock markets -- National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchanges (BSE) -- have asked their employees to work from home as a precautionary measure for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Sources from both the exchanges confirmed to DH, that work from home orders have been issued from Tuesday. "There would be only essential staff like trading team and information technology team that would be working from Wednesday," a highly placed official told DH.

According to the sources, the exchanges will have only 50% of their staff working from now on.

NSE, which is the world's largest derivatives exchange, employs about 1,000 people.