Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Special Rajdhani trains receive massive response from passengers

Special Rajdhani trains started by Indian Railways has received a massive response from passengers as already more than 1,60,000 people have booked tickets.

"By Tuesday evening, total 90,331 tickets were issued to 1,69,039 passengers," a Railways spokesperson said.

As part of the graded operation of passenger train service, the Indian Railway has started operations of 15 Special Rajdhani trains connecting major cities with New Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Indian Railways operated eight trains and remaining trains are scheduled to run either daily or thrice a week. The special AC trains were started mainly to help stranded people due to lockdown to reach their home or working place.

General category tickets have to be booked through IRCTC website. Only a few category pass holders allowed book through ticket counters.

Only a few reservation counters will operate along the train routes for parliamentarians, freedom fighters and others, the Railways official said.

When the booking started on Monday evening, within half an hour most of the tickets for the train operated on Tuesday and Wednesday sold out despite the fare dynamic, said an official.

The Railways also barred agents booking through web portal so that only genuine passengers get the tickets.

The Railways also said, if required, it will ready to operate more such trains in coming days. The Railways also said operations of mail and express trains will continue to remain suspend till further notice.

It halted the operation of passengers train on March 23 as the government announced nationwide lockdown to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.