Coronavirus Lockdown: Almost 4 crore may have lost their jobs in India's tourism sector this year, says FAITH

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality, the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India, has further revised upwards it’s value at risk to Indian tourism to a whopping Rs 15 lakh crores in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The cumulative job losses for the full year both in organised and unorganised category of tourism could go as high as 4 crore, said the apex body.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

FAITH’s first guidance which was calculated and was shared with the Government in March 2020 had put tourism’s economic value at risk at Rs 5 lakh crore from this pandemic.

FAITH revised this further during the quarter as the situation deteriorated and the value at risk was put at Rs 10 lakh crores.

This has been revised again to touch a value at risk of upto Rs 15 lakh crore in terms of the economic output of tourism in India, according to a press statement issued on Monday.

Given the way the virus is progressing, tourism supply chains have broken down in India across all its key inbound, domestic and outbound markets and is not expected to recover for the next 5 months too making the total impact to a minimum of 9 months starting from March this year.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The direct and indirect economic impact of tourism industry in India is approximately estimated at Rs 10% of India’s GDP. This roughly puts the full-year economic multiplier value of tourism in India at around Rs 20 lakh crores. Minimum three-quarters of tourism will be fully impacted, the statement said.

“This value covers the whole tourism value chain from airlines, travel agents, hotels, tour operators, tourism destinations restaurants, tourist transportation, tourist guides. Each of these segments of tourism is non - performing or underperforming and will stay that way for many months of this year,” the statement noted.

This is evident across all segments of tourism.

Read: Coronavirus: Tourism sector projects Rs 15 lakh value loss for industry

Pending refunds for travel agents, shut down or vacant hotels and restaurants, empty or locked down conventions and meeting or wedding halls, no order pipelines for tour operators, tourist transport lying locked in parking lots, laid off or leave without pay staff, managers, the summer domestic and outbound holiday season gone, no visible bookings for the peak October - March season, meetings shifted to virtual apps, non - essential travel closed and so on.

Be it leisure (inbound, outbound, domestic) corporate travel, heritage, adventure, meetings incentives, exhibitions and events religious, spiritual and in upcoming high-value niche tourism products such as sea & river cruises, camping, rafting, golf film tourism, jungle tourism, agritourism and many more across all states, this will the worst performing year for tourism in a century.