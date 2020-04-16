Coronavirus lockdown: Economic activity to start on April 20, lockdown exit plan targets rural areas

The Centre on Wednesday announced opening up of industries in rural areas, construction sector, IT and IT Enabled Services (ITES), Special Economic Zones (SEZ), activities related to agriculture as well as work under MNREGA from April 20, but with restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown period that has now been extended till May 3.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also made wearing of masks compulsory, besides prohibiting spitting in public places and banning the sale of liquor, gutka and tobacco. It also asked local authorities to ensure that social distancing is strictly practised in both public and work spaces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the 21-day lockdown, which was to end on April 14, but said there would be relaxations to allow economic activities to restart. The guidelines now allow the partial opening up of industrial sector, which was severely hit by the lockdown. The government now hopes the "limited exemptions" to resume economic activities would be beneficial to rural and agricultural development and job creation.

Though the Centre has allowed operations in certain sectors from April 20, the guidelines have made it clear that the states should first prepare the ground for resumption of activities.

According to the guidelines, industries operating in rural areas (outside the limits of municipalities and corporations), manufacturing and industrial establishments with access control in SEZs, Export Oriented Units, industrial estates and industrial townships are allowed to resume operations. However, these establishments will have to make arrangements for the stay of workers as far as possible on their premises or in adjacent buildings.

An official statement said relaxations were aimed at ensuring that agricultural and related activities remain "fully functional", the rural economy functions with "maximum efficiency" and employment opportunities are "created" for daily wage earners among others.

The guidelines also expanded the scope of relaxations for the IT industry by allowing IT and ITES services to start operations, but with a capacity of maximum 50% staff, as well as IT hardware manufacturing units.

Earlier, only essential services under the IT sector were allowed. However, private call centres continue to be outside the ambit of exemptions, as only data and call centres related to government are allowed to function.

The plantation sector also got some relief as coffee, tea and rubber plantations as well as services linked to them are allowed to function but with a maximum of 50% workers. Food processing units in rural areas, packing material manufacturing units, production and related activities of mines and mineral production are also allowed.

In another attempt to boost activities in rural areas, brick kilns in such localities are also allowed to operate.

In some relief for the realty sector, the government allowed continuation of works in construction projects in urban areas where workers are available on site and are not required to be brought from outside. Similar activities in rural areas will also start, with the guidelines permitting building of roads, structures, industrial projects and industrial estates. The construction of renewable energy projects is also allowed.

In a bid to provide relief for the rural poor, especially migrant workers who have returned to villages, the government also decided to allow work under the rural job guarantee scheme so that there is cash flow in these areas. MNREGA works will be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face masks. Priority should be given to irrigation and water conservation works. Other central and state schemes in irrigation and water conservation must be allowed to be implemented and suitably dovetailed with MNREGA works.

The states have also been asked to ensure cargo movement. The guidelines have allowed two drivers and a helper in goods and carrier vehicles. Shops for truck repair and dhabas on highways will also be allowed.

"To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed. These activities will create job opportunities for rural labour, including migrant labour force," it said.

The government believes that the resumption of manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones, Export Oriented Units and industrial estates and townships as well as IT hardware and coal among others will see these sectors seeing a "revival" and create job opportunities.

In what could be a relief to citizens under lockdown, they can avail the services of electricians, plumbers and motor mechanics during this period. This would also help these self-employed people earn money though the continuing ban on taxis, auto-rickshaws and cab aggregators would hit drivers.

The government machinery will also be augmented, with all central government officers above the level of Deputy Secretary being asked to report for duty. For the remaining staff, only up to 33% are to be deployed. So far, only senior officers from the rank of Joint Secretaries and above and essential staff were manning government offices, while others were working from home.

At public places, no organisation or manager should allow the gathering of five or more people. Gatherings such as marriages and funerals will remain regulated by the District Magistrate.

All work places shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitisers at convenient places. Work places should have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff to ensure social distancing.

People above 65 years, those with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of five years may be encouraged to work from home.