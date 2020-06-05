Unemployment rate in Bengal lower than India: CMIE data

Coronavirus Lockdown: Unemployment rate in West Bengal lower than India, says CMIE data

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 18:16 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The rate of unemployment in West Bengal is lower than that in the country, and it has spiked to a large extent during the lockdown, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has said.

According to the Mumbai-based think tank, the unemployment rate in West Bengal was 17.3 per cent in May while it was 23.5 per cent at the national level.

The figures were the same in April this year, the CMIE data said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In March, the unemployment rate in West Bengal was 6.9 per cent as against the all India figure of 8.8 per cent, it said.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Asked why the unemployment rate in West Bengal is low as compared to India although the state lacks large industry, economist Abhirup Sarkar said small units dominate the production space in the state and they are not dependent on the global demand and supply.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While the world, along with India, is going through a recession for the last one-and-half years, the hardest hit are those who depend on global markets.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has also tweeted that despite the dual challenges of COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan, the unemployment rate in West Bengal is lower than that of the country.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Unemployment
Jobs
India
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 