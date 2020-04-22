Crude crash to aid government, not consumer

A fall in Brent crude to below $20 per barrel is a dramatic development for energy-hungry India but the main beneficiary is likely to be not the consumer but the government, which has more room to raise excise duties to fund the post-Covid reconstruction of the economy.

An amendment in the finance Act has already been effected to give the Centre enabling powers to raise excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre each in future. The change in the law was made last month after the Centre had already hiked excise duty on the two transport fuels by Rs 3 a litre each.

Before the lockdown, when oil had already slid to nearly $36 per barrel, prices of petrol had changed little in India.

This could continue to be the case despite the further steep fall in crude as government-owned oil companies make more money and the government raises taxes.

An increase in excise would be more than welcome for the government, which stands to lose some Rs 42,000 crore in all types of taxes during the six-week lockdown.

“Bringing the economy back on track will require a lot of resources. One needs to raise those resources through taxes,” a government official said to a question on whether the crude oil price slump will have any impact on pump prices of petrol and diesel. While the WTI crude slipped into a negative territory for the first time ever, the fall in Brent crude rates, which is the benchmark for oil prices in India, were not that pronounced.

The government is tanking up on cheap oil. By the first week of May, it would have filled its 5.33 million tonnes of strategic reserves at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Mangaluru and Padur in Karnataka. Any supplies beyond that will have to be turned down if demand remains muted: the lockdown cut India’s consumption of oil by 60% in March-

April.

While the Visakhapatnam storage facility, with a capacity of 1.3 mt, is almost full, crude oil cargoes are lined up to reach Mangaluru port during April and early May to completely fill Mangaluru’s 1.5 mt storage tank and the Padur facility, which is the biggest of the three at 2.5 mt.

Though the Union Cabinet has approved building up of additional storage facilities of 12.5 mt at Padur, Chandikhol (Odisha), Bikaner (Rajasthan) and Rajkot (Gujarat), the construction will take at least two-three more years.

The government is looking to build the new facilities on a public-private partnership where the investor would take the responsibility of constructing, filling up and operating the caverns.

Crude oil prices have come down close to 70% from $63 per barrel in January. A $10 per barrel cut in crude prices roughly lowers India’s oil import bill by $16 billion and gives half-a-percentage point push to the GDP. A 10% fall in crude oil rates brings down retail inflation by up to 20 basis points.