Derisking global economy a key concern of G20: EAM

Derisking global economy a key concern of G20: S Jaishankar

He further said there would be 15 ministerial-level meetings of G20 this year besides the President and Prime Minister-level conclaves in September

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 26 2023, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 21:24 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI Photo

The major concern of G20 would be to find ways of derisking the global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Delivering a talk here on India's year-long G20 Presidency, Jaishankar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has tried to cushion the consumers as much as possible from petrol price increases and taken measures to keep inflation down.

"Today, the world has learnt a lesson that security means not only physical security, not only economic security. It also means health security, food security. So, today we have to find a way of derisking the global economy, the way we would derisk a sector, the way we would derisk a business. That is a very major debate and I would say a very major concern of what the G20 would be looking at," he said.

Also Read: G20 nations agree on the language to deal with debt vulnerabilities

He further said there would be 15 ministerial-level meetings of G20 this year besides the President and Prime Minister-level conclaves in September.

The Covid-19 pandemic has today left a very deep psychological scar in the world and there is a deep sense of anger that the developed countries looked after themselves during the outbreak, the Union minister asserted.

Barring India, very few countries have made efforts to think about the rest of the world, Jaishankar added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
G20
G20 summit
Global Economy
S Jaishankar

What's Brewing

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

 