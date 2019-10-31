Despite strength to push growth, govt shied away: Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that the Indian government has the strength to undertake reforms that push growth but hasn't done so yet. “India needs far stronger growth but it is not going to come from tinkering. It really needs another generation of reforms. Good news, the government has a political strength and the power to undertake those reforms. Bad news, [it] hasn’t done so so far,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about the economic slowdown in India, he said that "there is a substantial slowdown in India." Showing his concern he said, "Five per cent GDP can't give employment in a country where one million workforce is added every month."

Rajan said that the growth won't come from the tinkering of rates and that India needs a new generation of reforms for economic growth. He also said that the current government has the political strength and power to take those reforms but has not taken any steps so far.

Rajan also said that the seeds of the non-performing assets (NPAs) were sown in 2007-08, before the financial crisis. The financial system has an overhang on the economy and stressed that the clean-up of NPAs must be accelerated, especially in NBFCs. "There is a cleanup that we started, which needs to be done fast. Recapitalisation of banks has been done but cleanup should also be done in non-banking financial sectors (NBFCs)," Rajan said in the interview.