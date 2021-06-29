DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

DH Toon | FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Covid-19 relief package

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2021, 04:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 04:09 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Centre on Monday announced a 50% expansion in the emergency loan scheme for small and medium businesses to Rs 4.5 lakh crore and extended further support to healthcare and tourism sectors to help the country recover from the second wave of Covid-19.

Besides the government guarantee for emergency credit to smaller companies, Monday’s announcement included a new loan guarantee scheme of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for Covid-affected sectors, including health and tourism. Of this, Rs 50,000 crore went to the health sector alone.

Read more here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
healthcare facilities
Cartoon
DH Toon
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

 