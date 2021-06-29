DH Toon | FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Covid-19 relief package

The Centre on Monday announced a 50% expansion in the emergency loan scheme for small and medium businesses to Rs 4.5 lakh crore and extended further support to healthcare and tourism sectors to help the country recover from the second wave of Covid-19.

Besides the government guarantee for emergency credit to smaller companies, Monday’s announcement included a new loan guarantee scheme of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for Covid-affected sectors, including health and tourism. Of this, Rs 50,000 crore went to the health sector alone.

