Direct tax collection surges by 16% to Rs 4.75 lakh crore

India’s net mop up from direct taxes surged by 15.87 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4.75 lakh crore till July 9 of the current financial year, displaying buoyancy in the economic activities.

Also Read | Wealth tax: Keep it simple, tax the 177 dollar billionaires in India

As per data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Monday, gross direct tax collections between April 1 to July 9 stood at Rs 5.17 lakh crore, which is 14.65 per cent higher when compared with the corresponding period of last year.

During this period, the Income Tax Department issued refunds amounting to Rs 42,000 crore. So the net direct tax collection during 1st April to 9th July period stood at Rs 4.75 lakh crore. This collection is 26.05 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for the financial year 2023-24.