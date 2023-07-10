Direct tax collection surges by 16% to Rs 4.75L crore

Direct tax collection surges by 16% to Rs 4.75 lakh crore

As per data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Monday, gross direct tax collections between April 1 to July 9 stood at Rs 5.17 lakh crore.

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2023, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 22:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India’s net mop up from direct taxes surged by 15.87 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4.75 lakh crore till July 9 of the current financial year, displaying buoyancy in the economic activities.

Also Read | Wealth tax: Keep it simple, tax the 177 dollar billionaires in India

As per data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Monday, gross direct tax collections between April 1 to July 9 stood at Rs 5.17 lakh crore, which is 14.65 per cent higher when compared with the corresponding period of last year.

During this period, the Income Tax Department issued refunds amounting to Rs 42,000 crore. So the net direct tax collection during 1st April to 9th July period stood at Rs 4.75 lakh crore. This collection is 26.05 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for the financial year 2023-24.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Tax
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 