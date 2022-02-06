Don't miss the bus like during the global recession, FM tells India Inc

Hinting at the gradual withdrawal of concessions given during the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday said Indian businesses should ensure that India doesn't miss the bus this time "as we did during the global financial crisis."

"Post the global financial crisis... the outcome showed, an opportunity was missed in how the measures taken at that time to ensure that the liquidity was available, the tap which was available, open and running, was not shut at the proper time and, as a result, India became one of the fragile five economies," she said at an event organised by industry body FICCI [Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry].

She said the US "taper tantrum" was not addressed at all and as a result, India missed out on one big opportunity available at the time.

Sitharaman said that the Reserve Bank of India and the government were now working together, keenly observing the global developments and sought India Inc's participation in making the country one of the fastest moving larger economies. "We are at such a juncture, where the revival of the economy is very clear... The recovery may not be equal across the board, but it will still be observable, she said, exhorting business leaders to ensure that India did not miss the bus.

"What I would seek from India Inc is it is time now for us to as a Team India to rise," she said.

Addressing concerns over the tardy disinvestment process, she said India was moving ahead on that front and the target given in this year's Budget was a more realistic one. She reiterated that LIC IPO will happen soon.

