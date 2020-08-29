Dow erases 2020 loss at close

Dow erases 2020 loss at close; S&P, Nasdaq post new records

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Aug 29 2020, 03:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 03:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Wall Street on Friday completed its recovery from the coronavirus downturn with the Dow erasing its losses for the year and the S&P and Nasdaq hitting record highs.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6 percent at 28,653.87, bringing it back to where it was at the start of the year before it plunged in March as Covid-19 forced businesses closed across the United States.

The broad-based S&P 500 closed up 0.7 percent at 3,508.01, its sixth straight record high, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index posted its own record of 11,695.63 after gaining 0.6 percent.

