Economic Survey 2021-22: Full text of the document

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 31 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 15:51 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey in both Houses of Parliament.

Track live updates of the Budget Session here

In the Economic Survey, which charts out the course of India's recovery, the government pegged the country's economic growth at 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent for the fiscal year starting in April, down from 9.2 per cent projected in the current year, as it fights a spike in Covid-19 cases and rising inflationary pressure.

Read the full text of the document below:

Economic Survey
Indian economy
GDP
Business News
Union Budget 2022
budget 2022

