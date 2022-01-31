Economic Survey 2021-22: Full text of the document

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey in both Houses of Parliament.

Track live updates of the Budget Session here

In the Economic Survey, which charts out the course of India's recovery, the government pegged the country's economic growth at 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent for the fiscal year starting in April, down from 9.2 per cent projected in the current year, as it fights a spike in Covid-19 cases and rising inflationary pressure.

Read the full text of the document below:

Check out latest DH videos here