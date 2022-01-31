Economic Survey forecasts 8-8.5% growth in FY23

India forecast economic growth of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent for the coming fiscal year that starts in April, down from estimated 9.2 per cent growth in the current fiscal year, the annual economic survey showed on Monday. The Survey also said that economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report, which was tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament ahead of the annual budget on Tuesday.

The annual Survey pegged that growth in the current fiscal 2022-2023 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

The Survey outlined that India's economic response to devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been supply-side reforms rather than demand management

Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space will ramp up capital spending to support growth in the next fiscal, the Economic Survey said.

Private sector investment has been predicted to see an uptick with the financial system in good position to provide support to the revival of economy.

(Compiled with Reuters, PTI inputs)

