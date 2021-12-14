Exports rise 27.16% to $30.04 billion in November

Exports rise 27.16% to $30.04 billion in November

Imports in November were at $52.94 billion, showing an increase of 56.58 per cent over inbound shipments of $33.81 billion in the year-ago month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2021, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 21:50 ist
Imports in November were at $52.94 billion, showing an increase of 56.58 per cent over inbound shipments of $33.81 billion in the year-ago month. Credit: iStock Photo

India's merchandise exports rose 27.16 per cent to $30.04 billion in November, government data showed on Tuesday.

The exports stood at $23.62 billion in November 2020.

Also Read: India's exports likely to touch record $400 bn this fiscal: Goyal

Imports in November were at $52.94 billion, showing an increase of 56.58 per cent over inbound shipments of $33.81 billion in the year-ago month.

As per the data, November trade deficit stood at $22.91 billion. This compares with $10.19 billion in November 2020.

India's overall exports (merchandise and services) in November are estimated to be $50.36 billion, exhibiting a growth of 22.80 per cent over the same period last year.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Exports
India News

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 