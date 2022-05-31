Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 at 6.7% of GDP

Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 at 6.7% of GDP, lower than earlier estimate

The revenue deficit at the end of 2021-22 was 4.37 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 16:57 ist

Fiscal deficit for 2021-22 worked out to be 6.71 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than 6.9 per cent projected by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget Estimates, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in the absolute terms was Rs 15,86,537 crore (provisional).

The revenue deficit at the end of 2021-22 was 4.37 per cent.

For the last financial year, the government had initially pegged the fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent of the GDP in the budget presented in February 2021.

The government in the revised estimates in the Budget for 2022-23 forecast a higher fiscal deficit of 6.9 per cent of the GDP or Rs 15,91,089 crore for the fiscal ended in March.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Fiscal deficit
GDP
Controller General of Accounts

What's Brewing

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

 