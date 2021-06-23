Need to rethink financing, development priorities: FM

FM Sitharaman's calls for re-thinking financing and development priorities for inclusive, resilient infra

Adopted in 2015, SDGs are the world's shared plan to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality, and protect the planet by 2030

Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday made a case for re-thinking financing and development priorities for inclusive, sustainable and resilient infrastructure aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participating in Asia Infrastructure Forum co-organised by Enterprise Singapore, Ministry of Finance of Singapore and Monetary Authority of Singapore, Sitharaman spelt out various measures taken by the government to boost infrastructure spending by the government.

"FM emphasised India's policy-led approach of open, rule-based and transparent economic environment; encouragement to private investment and foreign capital; enhanced public expenditure and robust institutional structure for funding infrastructure development for #ResilentRecovery," the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

The Finance Minister highlighted setting up of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetisation Pipeline, liberalised FDI, development of GIFT City to promote Infrastructure Development, incentivise private partners and innovation.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman called for re-thinking financing and development priorities for inclusive, sustainable and resilient #infrastructure, prioritising healthcare and education, ensuring resilience of global supply chains and creating infrastructure aligned with #SDGs," another tweet said.

 

