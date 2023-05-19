Forex kitty jumps $3.5 bn to $599.53 bn

Forex kitty jumps $3.5 bn to $599.53 bn

Gold reserves increased by $38 million to $46.353 billion

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 19 2023, 18:40 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 20:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Rising for the second consecutive week, India's forex kitty jumped $3.553 billion to $599.529 billion for the week ended May 12, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had jumped by $7.196 billion to $595.976 billion for the previous reporting week.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Also Read | Sebi to strengthen norms to prevent suspicious trades

For the week ended May 12, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by nearly $3.577 billion to $529.598 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $38 million to $46.353 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $35 million to $18.413 billion, the apex bank added.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $28 million to $5.164 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Forex
foreign exchange
RBI
Reserve Bank of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 