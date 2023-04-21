Forex reserves rise by $1.65 billion; value of gold kitty down

Appreciation in the value of rupee against the US dollar on the back of softening crude oil prices in the international markets has led to a jump in forex kitty in recent weeks. The forex reserves had soared by $6.30 billion in the previous week.
The foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, jumped by $2.20 billion to $516.63 billion during the week ended April 14, as per the weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI on Friday.
The foreign currency assets had increased by $4.74 billion in the week ended April 7. Expressed in the US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the pound, euro and yen held in the forex reserves.
The value of gold reserves dipped by $521 million to $46.17 billion during the week under review. The value of gold reserves in India’s forex kitty had jumped by $1.49 billion in the previous week. This is largely due to a sharp fluctuation in gold prices in recent weeks.
During the week ended April 14, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by $38 million to $18.41 billion, while India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $12 million to $5.19 billion.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report
Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich
K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics
A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs
Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side
Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport
Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka
Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing