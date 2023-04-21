Forex reserves rise by $1.65 billion; value of gold kitty down

Appreciation in the value of rupee against the US dollar on the back of softening crude oil prices in the international markets has led to a jump in forex kitty in recent weeks. The forex reserves had soared by $6.30 billion in the previous week.

The foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, jumped by $2.20 billion to $516.63 billion during the week ended April 14, as per the weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

The foreign currency assets had increased by $4.74 billion in the week ended April 7. Expressed in the US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the pound, euro and yen held in the forex reserves.

The value of gold reserves dipped by $521 million to $46.17 billion during the week under review. The value of gold reserves in India’s forex kitty had jumped by $1.49 billion in the previous week. This is largely due to a sharp fluctuation in gold prices in recent weeks.

During the week ended April 14, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by $38 million to $18.41 billion, while India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $12 million to $5.19 billion.