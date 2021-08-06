Forex reserves surge to all-time high of $620.57 bn

Forex reserves surge by $9.42 billion to all-time high of $620.57 billion

Gold reserves were up by $760 million to $37.644 billion in the reporting week, the data showed

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 06 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 22:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $9.427 billion to record high of $620.576 billion in the week ended July 30, according to the latest RBI data.

In the previous week ended July 23, the reserves had declined by $1.581 billion to $611.149 billion.

In the reporting week ended July 30, the rise in the reserves was on the back of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA increased by $8.596 billion to $576.224 billion in the reporting week.

Also Read | Hiring activity in India at all-time high, grows 11% sequentially in July

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $760 million to $37.644 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $6 million at $1.552 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased $65 million to $5.156 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Indian economy
Reserve Bank of India
RBI

What's Brewing

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

 