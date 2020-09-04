​​​​​​​France could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire

'​​​​​​​France can do better than 11% recession'

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Credits: AFP

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire believes that the French economy could perform better than currently forecast this year, he said on Friday.

"I think we will do better in 2020 than the 11% recession forecast at the moment," Le Maire told BFM TV.

Le Maire was speaking a day after France announced a 100 billion euro ($118.4 billion) plan to pull its economy out of one of Europe's worst slumps through a fast-moving recovery programme that revives President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business reforms with a greener tinge. ($1 = 0.8446 euros)

