Gabbar’s motto would’ve been better than Lata’s song: Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das projected optimism in the latest monetary policy announcement by reminding us of the Lata Mangeshkar song Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai (Now, again, I desire to live). He needed to do so to defend the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision not to raise the repo rate, or the interest rate at which the RBI lends to banks. The repo rate has some impact on the interest rates at which banks lend to customers. When a central bank raises the repo rate, it essentially signals that it is getting worried about inflation.

The RBI under Das started cutting the rate in February 2019, when it was at 6.5%. By May 2020, it was down to 4%, where it has stayed since. So, the monetary policy has been what economists like to call “accommodative” for close to two years. Along with cutting the repo rate, RBI also printed money and flooded it into the financial system by buying bonds.

The idea, in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, understandably was to drive down interest rates, with the hope that people would borrow and spend more, and industries would borrow and expand, and the government would be able to borrow at low interest rates.

But times are changing now, with inflation becoming a global phenomenon. As per The Economist, global inflation now stands at 6%. Retail inflation in the US in January stood at 7.5%, the highest since February 1982. In December, the retail inflation in the Euro area was at 5%, the highest it has ever been since data started to be collected in January 1997.

Not surprisingly, central banks the world over are raising interest rates. The Bank of England has already raised interest rates twice. The US Federal Reserve is set to do so soon.

Retail inflation in India was at 5.6% in December, lower than the 6% level above which RBI starts to get uncomfortable. Interestingly, the RBI believes that inflation during the next financial year will be at 4.5%. This seems a tad unlikely, given the evidence on offer and the fact that we live in a highly globalised world.

Oil prices continue to remain high, with the price of Brent crude at $90 per barrel. Also, the supply chain problems, which had cropped up all across the world due to the pandemic, haven’t gone away. Then there is the joker in the pack on which, as always, a lot depends in the Indian case: a normal monsoon. As Dipanwita Mazumdar, an economist at the Bank of Baroda, puts it: “Another upside risk to inflation is the possibility of a below-normal monsoon. Statistically, with six successive monsoons, there could be a sub-optimal one this year.”

Further, we have close to 6% retail inflation despite consumer demand at an aggregate level continuing to remain muted. Due to this, companies have been unable to pass on the increase in input costs to end-consumers. This can be gauged from the fact that from April to December 2021, the wholesale inflation was at 12.5%, whereas retail inflation was at 5.2%. As Das put it in his statement: “The transmission of input cost pressures to selling prices remains muted in view of the continuing slack in demand.”

The lack of consumer demand has held retail inflation down, but companies have started to raise prices in sectors where demand has started to pick up. As the RBI’s policy statement put it: “The pick-up in…bank credit, supportive monetary and liquidity conditions, sustained buoyancy in merchandise exports…and stable business outlook augur well for aggregate demand.”

This, in an environment of continuing high oil prices, supply chain constraints and more expensive imports, implies higher retail inflation in the months to come. The RBI should have started to raise the repo rate by now, but it hasn’t.

So, why has RBI maintained the status quo? Because it is the the government’s debt manager. The government’s gross borrowing stood at Rs 12.6 lakh crore in 2020-21. It will end up borrowing Rs 10.5 lakh crore in 2021-22, and plans to borrow Rs 15 lakh crore in 2022-23. Given this, the RBI has to help the government borrow at low interest rates.

To cut a long story short, the RBI has chosen not to be bothered about retail inflation, controlling which is its primary mandate. It’s more interested in ensuring that the government is able to borrow at low interest rates.

Shaktikanta Das quoted just one line from the beautiful song written by Shailendra and composed by S D Burman. Its next line goes: “Aaj phir marne ka iraada hai (Now, again, I desire to die).” Stated out of context, the translation, of course, doesn’t do justice to Shailendra’s writing which metaphorically captures the tormented state of mind of a married woman who has suddenly found love in another man, at once feeling both exhilaration and guilt and dejection.

The binaries in economics are not as strong as life and death, but they do exist. It’s just that the RBI under Das likes to be an optimistic cheerleader rather than an institution that realistically assesses the state of the Indian economy.

If Das did want to give a Bollywood take on the state of the economy, he would have done better to quote Sholay’s Gabbar Singh -- Jo dar gaya, samjho mar gaya.

