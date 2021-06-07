Gold declines Rs 152; silver tumbles Rs 540

Gold declines Rs 152; silver tumbles Rs 540 on weak global trends

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,259 per 10 gram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 07 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 16:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold declined by Rs 152 to Rs 48,107 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,259 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 540 to Rs 69,925 per kilogram from Rs 70,465 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,883 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.55 per ounce.

"Gold prices declined on Monday pressured by the stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

