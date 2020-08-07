Gold price hits record levels of over Rs 57,000 for 10 grams

Gold price hits record Rs 57,000 for 10 grams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 17:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Gold price surged for the 16th straight session on Friday and touched an all-time high of Rs 57,008 per 10 grams in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver too continued its upward movement, with the price touching a record-high of Rs 77,840 per kilogram. Silver price jumped by Rs 576 compared to the closing level of Rs 77,264 per kg on Thursday.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 57,002 per 10 grams. On Friday, the price increased by Rs 6 to Rs 57,008 per 10 grams.

Prices of both the metals recorded all-time high prices, HDFC Securities said.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi continued to scale new highs by gaining Rs 6. Gold prices are trading higher for the 16th consecutive day in India," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading marginally lower at $2,061 per ounce and $28.36 per ounce, respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, "another day, another all-time high for gold and silver. Both the metals are just jumping numbers with still a lot of steam left in them".

