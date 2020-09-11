Gold slips Rs 191 to Rs 52,452 per 10 grams

Gold slips Rs 191 to Rs 52,452 per 10 grams, silver declines Rs 990

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 11 2020, 16:42 ist
Gold prices went down by Rs 191 to Rs 52,452 per 10 grams on Friday in the national capital amid tepid international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,643 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined Rs 990 to Rs 69,441 per kg, from Rs 70,431 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,943 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.78 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure on Friday on mixed global cues," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

