Government will not let guard down on inflation, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Indian government is monitoring prices and will not let the guard down on inflation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Mumbai.
"The government is monitoring inflation. We are monitoring all data on ground level also. Inflation is already moderating," she told reporters.
