Government will not let guard down on inflation, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • May 29 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 15:24 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Monday, May 29, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian government is monitoring prices and will not let the guard down on inflation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Mumbai.

Also Read | Inflation is high because of changing macro realities, widening inequality

"The government is monitoring inflation. We are monitoring all data on ground level also. Inflation is already moderating," she told reporters. 

India News
Business News
Nirmala Sitharaman
Inflation
Economy

