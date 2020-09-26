Govt may announce Rs 35,000 crore stimulus package ahead of festive season: Report

Ahead of the festive season, the Narendra Modi government may announce a fresh stimulus package aimed at creating jobs and increasing demand, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Quoting an anonymous official, the report added that the initial outlay for the scheme is being pegged at around Rs 35,000 crore. DH could not independently verify the report.

Informed sources told the publication that the package might involve a bigger direct fiscal outlay as compared to the previous — the PM Garib Kalyan package and the Atmanirbhar Bharat package. The new package reportedly covers an urban jobs scheme, a massive infrastructure initiative with an emphasis on 20-25 big projects, continuing focus on the rural job and farm schemes and free food and cash transfers.

“The aim is to announce some measures before the festive season begins,” a top government official told the publication adding that discussions to provide a job programme under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) are underway.

As per the official estimates, India's gross domestic product (GDP) during the June 2020 quarter slipped by sharp 23.9 per cent, mainly on account of the lockdown imposed by the government on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian had earlier exuded confidence that the country would be back to a high growth path through reforms announced by the government, after overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. "When reforms (announced by the Centre) unleash, we will be definitely on a high growth path", he had said.

