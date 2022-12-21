Govt portal for after-sales service of products to some up soon: Report

The Central government will be launching an after-sales service website in the upcoming weeks in an attempt to push companies to ensure quality product service.

Products like cars, handsets, home appliances and electronics online will be featured on the portal, as per a report by The Economic Times. The companies will have to submit all the details of the product, service timeline, service centre information and spare part availability.

This move comes as a part of the government’s 'Right to Repair’ initiative to develop a comprehensive framework to protect consumers’ right to get servicing and repair work done on time.

"The sectors identified include farming equipment, mobile phones and tablets, consumer durables, automobiles and automobile equipment," said an official told the publication.

This portal will help customers get updates on multinational car companies’ models. The company will update the customers on the servicing, and spare parts availability even if it winds up operations in India, a Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) official told the publication.

The website will also have self-repair manuals on the portal uploaded by the companies. The portal will be managed by DoCA.

The Centre-appointed committee working on the framework of this after-sales service portal are prioritising consumers’ right to choose the way they want to fix their product and the right to claim a warranty.