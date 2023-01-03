Govt retains 7.1% interest rate on GPF for Q4

Govt retains 7.1% interest rate on GPF for Q4

The rate is valid from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 22:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The government on Tuesday kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1 per cent for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other similar funds.

In the previous quarter ended December 31, the GPF interest was similar at 7.1 per cent.

The rate is valid from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the finance ministry said in a notification.

The rate will be in force with effect from January 1, 2023, it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Provident Fund
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

 