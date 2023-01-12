Gross market borrowing of Centre, states may jump to Rs 24.4 trillion in FY24

The gross market borrowing of the Centre and the states is likely to increase to Rs 24.4 trillion in the financial year beginning April 2023 as compared to the estimated Rs 22.1 trillion in the current fiscal, according to rating agency ICRA.

The market borrowing of the Government of India is expected to increase to Rs 14.8 trillion in the financial year 2023-24 from the estimated Rs 14.1 trillion in 2022-23.

ICRA said in a report that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to peg fiscal deficit at 5.8 per cent of the GDP in the union budget for the financial year 2023-24. This will be 60 basis points lower than the 6.4 per cent projected for the financial year ending March 2023.

“In our assessment, the FY2024 Union Budget can appreciably enhance the Government of India’s capital expenditure to Rs 8.5-9.0 trillion and target a lower fiscal deficit of 5.8 per cent of GDP, aided by the welcome cushion offered by lower subsidies,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist and Head – Research and Outreach, ICRA Ltd.

Despite this, higher redemptions will enlarge its gross dated market borrowings to Rs 14.8 trillion in the financial year 2023-24 from Rs 14.1 trillion in the financial year 2022-23, she said.

ICRA expects the Government of India to place its net market borrowings in the financial year 2023-24 at Rs 10.4 trillion, lower than Rs 10.9 trillion in the financial year 2022-23.

State government market borrowings have been compressed in the current financial year for a variety of reasons. Given the normal borrowing limit of 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission for the state governments for FY2024, ICRA places its baseline estimate of the states’ fiscal deficit at Rs 9 trillion for the coming fiscal. Assuming that 75 per cent of this is funded by the State Government Securities (SGS), it suggests a net SGS issuance of Rs 6.8 trillion.

ICRA estimates the total centre and state net dated market borrowings to rise to Rs 17.2 trillion in the financial year 2023-24 from Rs 16.5 trillion in the current fiscal.

“With a larger redemption of G-sec and SGS, gross borrowings are estimated to enlarge to Rs 24.4 trillion in FY2024 from the projected Rs 22.1 trillion in FY2023. This is likely to push up the 10-year G-sec yield to 7.4-7.75 per cent after the presentation of the Union Budget,” Nayar said.