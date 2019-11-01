GST collections remain subdued at Rs 95,380 cr in Oct

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in October declined to Rs 95,380 crore, as against Rs 1,00,710 crore in the same month a year ago, as per government data released on Friday.

This is the third consecutive month when GST mop-up remained below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, despite October being a festive month.

The revenue collection in September stood at Rs 91,916 crore.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2019 is Rs 95,380 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,582 crore, SGST is Rs 23,674 crore, IGST is Rs 46,517 crore (including Rs 21,446 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,607 crore (including Rs 774 crore collected on imports)," the finance ministry said in a statement.

It further said the total number of GSTR 3B returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of September (up to October 30) was 73.83 lakh.