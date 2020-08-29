GST compensation dues: Centre calls meeting of state finance secretaries on Tuesday

The Centre has called a meeting of state finance secretaries on Tuesday to fine-tune their borrowing requirement that would compensate for their losses incurred on account of GST implementation.

The finance ministry also released the fine print of the two options, which Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought to present for the states in the GST Council meeting on August 27.

According to the details, the loans will have been raised by the states. But, in option one, if the states raise only Rs 97,000 crore, which is strictly on account of the losses incurred by them due to GST implementation, the Centre will pay both, the principal and the interest amount on such loans.

According to the option two, if the states raise Rs 2.35 lakh crore, which apart from GST losses, includes other revenue losses due to Covid pandemic, the Centre will pay only the principal amount in such cases, a finance ministry fine print issued on Saturday, said. In both the cases, the compensation will be paid out of cess, which may be in force till the period the loans get repaid.

In option one, “the interest on borrowings will be paid from the cess as and when it arises until the end of the transition period (2022). After the transition period, the principal and interest will be paid from the proceeds of the cess. The states will not be required to service the debt,” according to the clarification.

“In case of the borrowing of the entire shortfall, that is, Rs 2.35 lakh crore, the interest shall be paid by the states from their resources. But the principal amount, after the transition period (2022), will be paid from the proceeds of the cess. The states will not be required to pay the principal from their resources,” it said.

States can choose their options, the finance ministry said, adding a meeting of state finance secretaries with their union counterpart to clarify these issues, will be held on September one.