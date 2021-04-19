How you can buy Dogecoin

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 03:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Created by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus as a meme currency, Dogecoin is currently valued at $34 billion. 

Over the last few months, its popularity has grown exponentially. Most of its popularity has been attributed to Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk. Musk has been tweeting about the cryptocurrency frequently, even calling it "the people's crypto."

Dogecoin can be easily purchased from cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Platforms like BuyUcoin, WazirX, Coinbase, Robinhood, Kraken among others. On these platforms,one has to make an account and get a cryptocurrency wallet. On any of these platforms, Dogecoin can be purchased using debit or credit card, bank transfer, e-wallets, BHIM, or IMPS transfer.

Dogecoin can be sold and bought on any crypto exchange that offers the digital currency. It can also be stored on an exchange or in a Dogecoin wallet.

According to a report by CNBC, Dogecoin in small quantities can be purchased from faucets — websites that give out small amounts of free cryptocurrency to visitors. On these websites, one can earn Dogecoins every few hours just by clicking a button and completing a captcha code.

Since the supply of Dogecoin is not capped, unlike Bitcoin, it means that there is no limit to the number of Dogecoin that can be mined. One can also mine Dogecoin on Windows, Mac, or Linux if they have an advanced system and knowledge about the same.

The rise in Dogecoin's value is mainly attributed to its profitability and the long-running online buzz and memes around it.

