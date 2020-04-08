I-T Dept to release all pending tax refunds up to Rs 5L

I-T Department to release all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh: Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 23:01 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

A move that is expected to help about 14 lakh taxpayers fight the COVID-19 emergency, the Centre will issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh immediately.

In the context of the COVID-19 situation and with a view to provide immediate relief to the business entities and individuals, the government has decided to pay the sum immediately, a finance ministry statement said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

An income tax refund is due to an individual when the tax deducted from his or her income in a particular financial year is higher than his/her total income tax liability.

To get the excess tax as a refund, an individual is required to file an income tax return.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The statement said it has also been decided to issue all pending GST and Custom refunds which would provide benefit to around one lakh business entities, including small and medium businesses. Thus, the total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000 crore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ministry of Finance
Income Tax
Income Tax Department
Coronavirus
COVID-19
GST
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

 