I-T dept extends FY19 ITR filing deadline till Nov 30

The Income Tax department on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 by two months till November 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in an order said in view of the genuine difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the date for furnishing the belated and revised return for Assessment Year 2019-20 is being further extended to November 30, 2020, from September 30, 2020.

This is the fourth extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised ITRs for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31. In July, it was extended till September 30.

"On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Yr 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020," the CBDT tweeted.

Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said the extension has also granted additional time to the Income Tax department to more aggressively pursue its campaign to make taxpayers file their ITR, in whose case some specific financial transactions have been identified and reported.

Recently, the Income Tax department has been sending SMS and e-mails to such taxpayers with a request to file ITR.