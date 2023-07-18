Medium-term global economic growth looks dim: IMF chief

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says prospects for medium-term global economic growth remains weak

She also said debt restructuring process for vulnerable nations needs to be speedier and more effective.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 18 2023, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 18:52 ist
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. Credit: Reuters Photo

Global economic activity is slowing, especially in manufacturing sector and medium-term growth prospects remain weak, the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told financial leaders of the Group of 20 on Tuesday.

Also Read | India has taken very proactive approach on various G20 priorities: IMF

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva also said debt restructuring process for vulnerable nations needs to be speedier and more effective.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IMF
International Monetary Fund
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

 