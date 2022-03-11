IMF expects to cut growth forecast due to Ukraine war

IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

The global lender had already lowered its economic forecasts for the United States, China and the global economy in January

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 11 2022, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 02:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

The war in Ukraine and massive sanctions against Russia have triggered a contraction in global trade, sending food and energy prices sharply higher, which will force the International Monetary Fund to lower its global growth forecast next month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

The global lender had already lowered its economic forecasts for the United States, China and the global economy in January, citing risks linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, rising inflation, supply disruptions and US monetary tightening.

At the time, it projected global economic growth would reach 4.4% this year, a downgrade of 0.5 percentage points.

Read | Vladimir Putin says sanctions will disrupt food, energy markets

Georgieva told reporters the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine had caused an abrupt contraction of the Russian economy and it faced a "deep recession" this year. She said a default by Russia on its debt was no longer seen as "improbable."

She gave no detailed forecast for Russia or the global economy.

She said the IMF had no program or policy relations with Russia at this point and its Moscow office was not operating. Members have condemned the war, which Russia calls a special military operation, but there has been no discussion about ending Russia's membership in the global lender.

Georgieva added that it was "highly, highly, highly improbable" that Russia would be able to find a central bank to exchange its IMF Special Drawing Rights into currencies.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

IMF
Global Economy
Ukraine
war
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high

US inflation soared 7.9% in past year, a 40-year high

No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states

No stopping the saffron juggernaut, BJP sweeps 4 states

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline

 