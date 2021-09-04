Income tax refunds worth over Rs 67,400 cr in 5 months

Income tax refunds worth over Rs 67,400 crore issued in five months of this fiscal

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said it has issued over Rs 67,400 crore worth of refunds in five months of the current fiscal.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 30th August 2021," the I-T department tweeted.

Of this, income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore have been issued in over 22.61 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore have been issued in over 1.37 lakh cases.

Income Tax Department
CBDT

