India's Jan-March current account deficit narrows: RBI

India January-March current account deficit narrows as trade gap shrinks: RBI

The current account deficit stood at $1.3 billion or 0.2% of GDP in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022/23.

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  Jun 27 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 16:43 ist
Reserve Bank of India logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's current account deficit narrowed sharply in the January to March quarter, mainly on the back of a moderation in the trade gap and an increase in services exports, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

The current account deficit stood at $1.3 billion or 0.2 per cent of GDP in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022/23, compared with a revised deficit of $16.8 billion or 2 per cent of GDP in the preceding October-December quarter.

The deficit had stood at $13.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago, the release showed.

Business News
Reserve Bank of India

