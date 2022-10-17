India retail inflation set to ease from Sept highs: RBI

India retail inflation set to ease from September highs: RBI

India's retail inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% from a year earlier as food prices surged

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Oct 17 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 19:43 ist
RBI logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Monday.

"Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly," the RBI wrote in an article titled "State of the Economy", adding the fight against inflation will be "dogged and prolonged", given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates.

It said the expected easing in inflation would likely be "driven by the food and beverages, which has undergone repeated shocks in the first half of the year."

Also Read | RBI should pause interest rate hikes, as growth fears loom, says MPC member

India's retail inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent from a year earlier as food prices surged.

RBI said the persistence of headline inflation above the mandated tolerance band of two per cent to six per cent for three consecutive quarters will trigger mandated accountability processes but monetary policy remains focused on re-aligning inflation with the target.

Broader economic activity was, however, poised to expand further with domestic demand accelerating as service sectors such as aviation and transport bounce back, it said.

"Robust credit growth and fortified corporate and bank balance sheets provide further strength to the economy... These factors will entrench India's prospects as one of the fastest growing economies of the world," the apex bank said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Retail inflation
Business News
Economy & Business
Inflation
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

 