India, Russia discussing free trade agreement: Russia deputy PM

India and Russia are discussing a free trade agreement to guarantee investment between the two countries, Russia's deputy prime minister said on Monday.
Russia's Denis Manturov was speaking at an event in New Delhi with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who said the country was in "advance agreement" for a bilateral trade treaty with Moscow.
India has not explicitly condemned the war in Ukraine and has called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. It has also been increasing its purchase of oil from Russia, which has become India's top crude supplier.
